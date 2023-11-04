THE WOKE DICTIONARY, ISRAEL-HAMAS EDITION: To follow the debate, you need to understand that words and phrases lose their ordinary meanings in favor of Orwellian ones when used by the woke. Thus:
Israeli occupation of Gaza before 10/7: Not a single Israeli soldier or civilian in Gaza
Indiscriminate bombing” Any bombing by Israel. Even the most precision bombing by Israel is always “indiscriminate.”
Innocent civilians: Any Palestinians, including armed terrorists.
The resistance: Armed terrorists.
Settlers: All Israelis.
Colonialists: See settlers.
Genocide: Any military action taken by Israel. Also, Israel just existing.
War Crime: See Genocide.