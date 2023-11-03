DISPATCHES FROM THE HAMAS WING OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY: Rashida Tlaib Posts Video Pushing Genocidal Rhetoric against Jews.

In one part of the video, a crowd is featured chanting “from the river to the sea” — and text appears on screen further emphasizing this message. As I have written previously, this is a call for genocide against Jews:

The issue is that “from the river to the sea” refers to the entire area in between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea — an area that encompasses not just territories captured by Israel in 1967 during the Six-Day War, but the entirety of Israel. Referring to that entire area as “Palestine” is not a call to end the occupation, to create a two-state solution, or even to return Israel to the borders that existed before 1967. It is a call for the elimination of Israel in its entirety. Israel is home to nearly half of the world’s Jewish population. The only way you can eliminate Israel and turn that whole area into Palestine is by killing millions of Jews.

This is not a random video Tlaib reposted which she could claim to have not fully vetted. It is a video in which she herself appears, and it’s posted under her own account. She is well aware that she is calling for genocide against Jews and doesn’t care.