ANOTHER FAKE INDIAN: Oh, no! My tender years were all a lie! I just learned Buffy Sainte-Marie isn’t really an Indian.
(I’m sorry. I can’t help thinking of this non-Buffy Sainte-Marie song.)
ANOTHER FAKE INDIAN: Oh, no! My tender years were all a lie! I just learned Buffy Sainte-Marie isn’t really an Indian.
(I’m sorry. I can’t help thinking of this non-Buffy Sainte-Marie song.)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.