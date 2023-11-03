NICE SHOOTING: Israel uses F-35I to shoot down cruise missile, a first for Joint Strike Fighter. “The Israel Defense Forces said that it used F-35I Adir fighter jets to shoot down a cruise missile this week, the first known cruise missile intercept by the American-made stealth fighter.”
