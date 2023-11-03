RECRUITING: Hurting for recruits, Air Force will now accept applicants as old as 42. “The Air Force said the higher maximum for non-pilots would expand the universe of potential recruits while still allowing older entrants the prospect of serving for 20 years before hitting the retirement age of 62. The service last raised its age ceiling for recruits in 2014, when it went from 27 to 39.”
