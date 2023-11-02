DECOUPLING CUTS BOTH WAYS: Apple revenue drops for the fourth straight quarter in what the company’s longest slump in 22 years. “The results suggest that Apple is facing a bigger deceleration in China than feared. The government there has imposed iPhone bans in some workplaces, and a new phone from Huawei Technologies Co. is providing fresh competition. Revenue from that region amounted to $15.1 billion last quarter, well short of the $17 billion analysts had predicted.”

Just because decoupling isn’t easy doesn’t mean it isn’t necessary.