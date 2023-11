THIS JUST IN: The Daily Caller is reporting that NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ top fundraiser was raided by the FBI.

“An FBI agent from the public corruption squad questioned Brianna Suggs, who was Adams’s campaign consultant and who currently works with the mayor to advance his agenda, during the raid on her home but did not take her into custody, according to the NYT.”

What I want to know is did the feds give her the Roger Stone treatment and have CNN on hand? No?

Color me surprised. Not.