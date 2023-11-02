THEY KEEP TELLING ME THE ECONOMY IS DOING GREAT BUT I KEEP READING STORIES LIKE THIS ONE: Target seeing customers pulling back even on groceries – CEO tells CNBC. “Target (TGT.N) is seeing shoppers trim spending even on groceries as household budgets are stretched due to higher prices and borrowing costs, the U.S. big-box retailer’s CEO Brian Cornell said in an interview aired on CNBC on Thursday.”