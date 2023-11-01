OLD AND BUSTED: Delta seeks to secure ‘world’s most trusted airline’ slogan.

—The L.A. Times, June 22, 2014.

The New Hotness? Delta says pilot accused of threatening to shoot the captain no longer works for the airline.

Jonathan J. Dunn was indicted Oct. 18 and charged with interfering with a flight crew over an incident that occurred during a flight in August 2022. The Transportation Department’s inspector general says Dunn, who was the first officer or co-pilot, threatened to shoot the captain after a disagreement over diverting the flight to take care of a passenger with a medical issue.

* * * * * * * *

The indictment was issued just a few days before an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot riding in the cockpit jump seat tried to shut down the engines of a Horizon Air jet in midflight. Joseph David Emerson of Pleasant Hill, California, pleaded not guilty last week in Portland, Oregon, to charges of attempted murder and interference with a flight crew.”