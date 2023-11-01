REPORT: Harvard Law editor who assaulted Jewish student said by Stanford to have ‘compassion and humility.’

Video circulated online Wednesday morning showing a group of pro-Hamas students at Harvard University entrapping a group of Jewish students and shouting “Shame” at them.

The Canary Mission, a nonprofit that investigates anti-Semitism, is now claiming a ringleader in the physical confrontation is Ibrahim Bharmal.

”Ibrahim Bharmal participated in physically and verbally assaulting an Israeli student during an anti-Israel “die-in” protest at Harvard University (Harvard) in October 2023,” the nonprofit states.

The organization also reports, “At the rally, the protesters surrounded an Israeli student, grabbing and shoving him to the ground while covering their faces with keffiyehs. Bharmal was one of the assailants identified [00:01:54] in the video of the incident, published by the Washington Free Beacon.”