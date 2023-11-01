THE FRUITS OF THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS:

Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense Committee of UAE 🇦🇪: “We want everyone to acknowledge and accept that Israel 🇮🇱 is here to exist and that the roots of Jews and Christians are not in New York or Paris but here in our region. They are part of our history and our future.” pic.twitter.com/DCmAkRngCT — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 31, 2023

A public statement like that one was virtually impossible before Arab nations started signing bilateral peace agreements under the Trump/Pompeo/Kushner Abraham Accord — since dismissed as “tactics of the prior administration” by the Biden White House.

We’ve tasted the bitter fruits of their tactics these last few weeks.