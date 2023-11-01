ACE ON THE DAILY DISNEY DISASTER: The Reason for the Long Delay of the Blade Movie…? Disney Wanted to Make It About Women and “Life Lessons.”

For this next story, a little backstory about Ike Perlmutter.

Perlmutter was, IIRC, a toy company magnate. His company was making Marvel action figures when Marvel went bankrupt, so he bough Marvel.

The left hates him because he’s a friend and supporter of Trump, and because he dared to offer his expert opinion, as a toy company/action figure magnate, that boys will not buy action figures of girls, so companies should make few girl action figures.

He’s absolutely 100% right about this, but the left insists on pretending the world is as it is not, so we now see toy aisles full of unbought girl action figures, rotting on the shelves forever.

He also said that he didn’t want to make Marvel movies about female heroes, because they wouldn’t make money. He was mostly right; see Black Widow and the upcoming The Marvels disaster for evidence.

Yes, a huge character like Wonder Woman can make some money, but that’s a rare bird. The Perlmutter Rule is 94% correct, which is pretty good for any rule.

Perlmutter retained a place on Disney’s board even after Disney bought Marvel. But Iger and Feige schemed to fire him, which they did last year.

Here’s the fun part: Perlmutter is also a close friend of Nelson Peltz, who lives down the street from him.

Peltz is now preparing the battlespace for a proxy war against Bob Iger.

And guess who just pledged all of his Disney shares to Peltz to help him depose Iger from power?