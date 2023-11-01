MEGYN KELLY: ‘We’re Witnessing the Collapse of Wokism.’

“We have to be upset because the lunatics get triggered by what Hamas did, they don’t like evidence of it on the wall?” Kelly said. Kelly shared a rare silver lining from the ongoing Middle East conflict, one that could have cultural ramifications. “The only good news to come out of this mess in the Middle East is that domestically, we’re witnessing the collapse of wokism,” Kelly said. “It’s happening, in real time, all around us.” Kelly uncorked a long, impassioned rant that will leave a mark on anyone who previously gave the woke movement some credit. “The woke Left has been exposed in spectacular fashion as a complete and total fraud. The very people who harassed us for years about our speech by demanding jobs be taken, SAT scores be thrown out, businesses be shut down for virtually any imagined offense that allegedly dehumanized a minority, have all gone silent on the open threats and attacks on Jews.

Don’t get too cocky — I can remember when 9/11 was supposed to be the end of leftist thinking — there was a “rally ’round the flag” effect for perhaps six months, but by 2004, the left back to being as crazy as ever, if not more so. In 2004, the late Charles Krauthammer coined “the Pressure Cooker Theory of Hydraulic Release” to explain why the left exploded after maintaining a veneer of civility in the immediate aftermath of 9/11:

The hostility, resentment, envy and disdain, all superheated in Florida, were not permitted their natural discharge. Came Sept. 11 and a lid was forced down. How can you seek revenge for a stolen election by a nitwit usurper when all of a sudden we are at war and the people, bless them, are rallying around the flag and hailing the commander in chief? With Bush riding high in the polls, with flags flying from pickup trucks (many of the flags, according to Howard Dean, Confederate), the president was untouchable. The Democrats fell unnaturally silent. For two long, agonizing years, they had to stifle and suppress. It was the most serious case of repression since Freud’s Anna O. went limp. The forced deference nearly killed them. And then, providentially, they were saved. The clouds parted and bad news rained down like manna: WMDs, Abu Ghraib, Richard Clarke, Paul O’Neill, Joe Wilson and, most important, continued fighting in Iraq. With the president stripped of his halo, his ratings went down. The spell was broken. He was finally, once again, human and vulnerable. With immense relief, the critics let loose. The result has been volcanic. The subject of one prominent new novel is whether George W. Bush should be assassinated. This is all quite unhinged. Good God. What if Bush is reelected? If they lose to him again, Democrats will need more than just consolation. They’ll need therapy.

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.