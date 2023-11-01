SQUAD GOALS: AOC Finally Wins The Anti-Semitism First Prize!

Poor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The “squad” leader and enforcer, scalp hunter of pro-Israel Democrats, and vocal opponent of purely defensive systems that keep Jewish civilians alive just wants a little recognition.

No one in Congress works harder to drum up Jew-baiting at home and abroad than AOC, yet her Democratic colleague Ilhan Omar gets all the credit. It’s unjust! Sure, Omar has specifically said that Jewish money buys members of Congress and that American Jews are disloyal citizens. But Ocasio-Cortez responded as any true competitor would and got creative. After all, no one else in Congress had thought to suggest U.S. testing of chemical weapons in Puerto Rico was “practice” for Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. That was impressive one-ups-persons-ship! She’s the Dennis Miller of Father Tom Coughlins.

Now it appears she has learned her lesson. Forget dog whistles—if you want to get credit for saying something, just say it. Last night, the congresswoman tweeted straight from her wild heart:

“AIPAC endorsed scores of Jan 6th insurrectionists. They are no friend to American democracy. They are one of the more racist and bigoted PACs in Congress as well, who disproportionately target members of color. They are an extremist organization that destabilizes US democracy.”

Take that, Ilhan.

But more seriously, this is actually dangerous incitement. It came in response to AIPAC’s criticism of all ten representatives who voted against a resolution supporting Israel and condemning Hamas’s barbarism. That criticism, it should be noted, was leveled against every “no” vote—including that of the far-right Republican Rep. Thomas Massie—so AOC’s “target members of color” accusation is risible. But it’s not meant to be factual. It’s intended to set America’s ethnic and religious minorities against each other for her own amusement. Though she is from New York City, AOC was too young to enjoy the Crown Heights pogrom in 1991, and clearly feels she missed out on a formative experience.