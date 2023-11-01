November 1, 2023

HMM: Biden tries to stanch Democratic losses in rural America. “Privately, allies hope the White House outreach — part of a two-week blitz of rural America — can also help claw back voters in a part of the country where Democrats have hemorrhaged support in recent years. While party strategists are under no illusions they can win majorities in rural counties, they desperately need to lose by less next year.”

Posted at 3:50 pm by Stephen Green