FROM THE MOUTHS OF BABES: Hilarious Trick-or-Treaters Roast Joe Biden. “First place for Halloween 2023 was a tie between two sets of magnificent young men who had the same idea: one of them dressed as Biden while his buddies transformed themselves into his Secret Service detail/care providers. Watch these comic wizards destroy the pretenses of the leftist establishment in seconds.”
