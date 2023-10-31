THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: White House indicates people making ‘violent antisemitic threats’ not classified as ‘domestic terrorists.’

The White House indicated Tuesday that people in the U.S. making “violent antisemitic threats” were not going to be classified as “domestic terrorists.”

The comments, made by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby during the White House press briefing, ran in stark contrast to parents concerned about their children’s education previously being described as “domestic terrorists” in a letter that prompted a directive from the Biden administration for the FBI to investigate.

“The people in this country making violent antisemitic threats. Are they domestic terrorists?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Kirby.

“I don’t know that we’re classifying people as domestic terrorists for that. I mean, that’s really a question better left to law enforcement. I’m not aware that there’s been such a characterization of that,” Kirby responded.