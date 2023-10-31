I knew The Beatles don’t take no for an answer if their minds are set on something – but they didn’t even wait for me to say no. I found myself swept along as they quickly addressed my concerns. Paul and Ringo shot footage of themselves performing and sent that to me. Apple unearthed over 14 hours of long-forgotten film, shot during the 1995 recording sessions, including several hours of Paul, George and Ringo working on ‘Now And Then,’ and gave all that to me.

Here are the release dates:

‘Now and Then’ will be unveiled [this] Thursday at 2pm, with a full release the following day, while a 12-minute Now and Then — The Last Beatles Song documentary film, written and directed by Oliver Murray – will premiere on November 1, hosted on The Beatles’ YouTube channel at 7:30pm. This poignant short film tells the story behind the song, with exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson.

Based on my reactions to “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love,” the Lennon demos that were reworked by the then-three surviving Beatles in the mid-1990s, I’m really looking forward to being disappointed by the project.