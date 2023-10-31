ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Muslim Group to Biden: ‘Ceasefire by 5PM Tuesday or We Walk.’

If the stakes were not so high in Israel and the situation was not so tragic, and if Joe Biden were not at least the titular president of the United States, it would almost be worth a chuckle or two. But the stakes are almost too high to measure for a moment of comedy, and while Biden is clearly not in charge, his handlers must certainly be vexed, if nothing else. On Monday, the National Muslim Democratic Council sent the administration a letter. In essence, Biden has until 5 p.m. Eastern tonight to force Israel into a ceasefire with Hamas. If not, it could cost him at the polls. The council claims that the voters’ trust in Biden has been “eroded” by the administration’s support and the “funding of armaments.” And the council maintains that this is no idle threat. The council promises to mobilize Muslim Arab and “allied” voters to withhold any endorsements, support, and even votes from candidates who did not call for a ceasefire “and endorse (sic) the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian people.” There is no mention of the October 7 attacks and as Just the News pointed out, the letter contains nothing about Hamas.

Meanwhile: Protesters calling Antony Blinken a ‘murderer’ demand ceasefire in Gaza and derail hearing:

‘Stop the brutal, brutal massacre in Gaza…Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now,’ one heckler shouted. They also held signs saying: ‘All the walls have got to go’ and ‘Free Gaza’. Another shouted: ‘Blinken, you have blood on your hands! Murderer.’

Note the blood on the hands of protestors, possibly a callback to the 2000 Rallah lynching:

The 2000 Ramallah lynching was a violent incident that took place on October 12, 2000 – early in the Al-Aqsa Intifada – at the el-Bireh police station, where a Palestinian crowd of passing funeral marchers broke in and killed and mutilated the bodies of two Israel Defense Forces reservists…Aziz Salha, one of the lynchers, waving his blood-stained hands from the police station window. Salha was later arrested by Israel and sentenced to life imprisonment, but was released in 2011 as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

Ed Morrissey notes: Anti-Semitic Left About to Blow Dems Apart.

There’s just one little problem with this threat, which is that Muslims only make up a population that’s half that of Jews in this country, and Jews vote more often and reliably. This may not be an all-or-nothing in either group — some Muslim voters no doubt abhor what took place in Israel, while some Jews may want Israel to stand down — but among both groups, it’s fair to assume diametrically opposed positions. Which means that Democrats may have to choose which demo to cut loose. On those terms, the Hamas Caucus and the NMDC will clearly lose. Jewish Democrats vote more reliably with the party, held fundraise and organize more and for longer, and Israel is more popular with the broader electorate than Hamas will ever be. Besides, Jewish voters spurned by Democrats in this situation may not necessarily thunder over to the GOP, but they certainly know the GOP would welcome them if they did, especially on the issue of Israel vs Hamas. The [National Muslim Democratic Council] has no place else to go, except maybe the Greens. If they don’t know that yet, they’ll learn it the hard way soon enough.

Roosevelt managed to keep his coalition of disparate voting groups, which included both northern intellectuals, minorities, and racist southern “Progressives” united enough to win four terms as president. Biden (read: Obama) may not be as lucky this time around.