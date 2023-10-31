ROBERT SPENCER: Jihad, Nazism, and the Cult of Masculinity. “It all points up a fact that Islamic apologists in the West do their best to conceal: Islam in general is a religion for males, and in particular, for sexually avaricious adolescent males. Islam is a cult of masculinity, and in this, its appeal is very much like that of National Socialism. Both indulge in a kind of idolatry of masculinity, confusing genuine masculine strength with brutality, bloodlust, domination, and the exaltation of violence and brute force. This is why both National Socialism and Islamic jihad groups such as Hamas often attract weak men who are overcompensating for their lack of real masculinity and who often also wish to deny and suppress their homosexual inclinations.”

