I HAD BEEN ASSURED BY ALL THE SMARTEST PEOPLE THAT THE BUD LIGHT BOYCOTT WOULD GO FLAT: Beer giant AB InBev’s US sales plunge more than 13% on Bud Light fiasco. “The US is the brewer’s largest market – and where it seemingly cannot overcome the disastrous fallout from a marketing campaign in April with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.”

It wasn’t the marketing campaign. It was the disdain that motivated it.