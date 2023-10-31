CHANGE? Muslim immigrant running to unseat Ilhan Omar, speaks out from Israel: ‘We are not like her.’

A Muslim immigrant and Minnesota Republican congressional candidate joined “Fox & Friends” to call out far-left Democrats for their failure to stand with Israel against Hamas terrorists.

“I’m telling you, Hamas is a terrorist group, and whoever supports these terrorists don’t belong to the United States of America, the land of the free,” said Dalia al-Aqidi, who is running to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who she called the “No. 1 antisemitic lawmaker in the United States.”

“When they call for a free Palestine and call ‘from the river to the sea,’ this is a call for a genocide. Black Lives Matter and all these far-left progressives have no clue what they’re chanting about.”

Al-Aqidi, speaking from Israel, said she traveled there three days ago to “show my support and solidarity with the Jewish people,” declaring that the people of Minneapolis – where Omar was raised – support Israel.

“We are not like her (Omar). We support the Jewish people, and we are fighting the same fight,” she told host Ainsley Earhardt, explaining that Omar’s district has become “ground zero for antisemitism” under her leadership.