October 31, 2023

IOWAHAWK:

I understand why individual leftists are pulling down the posters but: Why Are British Police Tearing Down Pictures of Hamas Hostages?

Who are the police protecting here? It certainly isn’t Britain’s Jewish citizens or their right to free speech and assembly. It is anti-Israel, pro-Hamas mobs and vandals.

I’m pretty sure the guys who made It Happened Here shot it in 1964 as a warning to England, not a how-to guide.

Posted at 5:30 pm by Ed Driscoll