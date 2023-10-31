IOWAHAWK:

The thing about these people tearing down hostage posters is the sudden uncomfortable feeling of shame for the first time https://t.co/8sZ8ONcoPe — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 31, 2023

Are these posters political? Sure, in the sense that pictures of actual children kidnapped by bloodthirsty Hamas terrorists complicates someone's dopey abstract oppressor-oppressed narrative. And it drives them absolutely insane. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 31, 2023

I understand why individual leftists are pulling down the posters but: Why Are British Police Tearing Down Pictures of Hamas Hostages?

Who are the police protecting here? It certainly isn’t Britain’s Jewish citizens or their right to free speech and assembly. It is anti-Israel, pro-Hamas mobs and vandals.

I’m pretty sure the guys who made It Happened Here shot it in 1964 as a warning to England, not a how-to guide.