ANNALS OF AUTOPHAGY: Muslim Democrats are now holding Biden as a hostage. Just The News reports that:

“The National Muslim Democratic Council, a nationwide group of Democratic leaders and activists, threatened President Joe Biden that if he does not force Israel to reach a ceasefire with Hamas, a U.S. State Department-designated foreign terrorist organization, by 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, they will work to mobilize against him in the 2024 presidential election.”

You know, if a group wanted to dispel certain “stereotypes” about themselves (in this case the Muslim “go-to” use of hostage-taking), this is not how you ought to go about it.