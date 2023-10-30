BUT WILL THEY LISTEN?* Gina Carano and South Park Are Giving Disney Their Wake Up Call About Kathleen Kennedy.

This is the part where KK demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and Hollywood Reporter run hit pieces about the South Park creators and their families smearing their names through every useful idiot she has under her thumb who would sell their soul to work for Lucas film, she’ll activate her online mob to repeat that the South Park creators are racist, bigot, transphobes, and demand the South Park creators publicly apologize by only using words she approves of and finally she’ll demand they subject themselves to a re-education course of 45 people in the lbgtq community zoom call to sit there and listen of how badly they got their feelings hurt all over a little boop of a South Park episode. But maybe just maybe the jig is up.

But amid all the voices commenting about Disney, Carano’s words were the loudest as her post on X contained an insider’s look at, not just the state of Lucasfilm, but the terrible weakness and insecurity of its studio head, Kennedy:

And some thoughts from the Critical Drinker:

* Maybe. As Ace of Spades writes:

The episode wasn’t great. Many of the jokes were obvious, knocking down the lowest of low-hanging fruit, and then ending with a “both sides are wrong” message.

Really? I’m wrong? I’m not responsible for driving Disney’s stock price down from $160 to $79 and change.

And if I am partly responsible: Good. Proudest day in my life.

But even though South Park finished with some cowardly, sniveling, ass-kissing both-sidesing, the thing is, Disney’s critics do not have shareholders ready to fire us for criticizing Disney.

But Bob Iger and Kaffeine Kennedy do have shareholders they must appease.

So even though South Park’s final craven message was “both sides are wrong,” it still only hurts one side, and that’s Disney.

Disney’s shareholders now have the image of their crumbling share value linked with Kaffeine Kennedy’s endless demands to “put a chick in it and make it gay!”

And now that the Unsayable Thing has been said loudly enough that no one can pretend they didn’t hear it, people will actually begin talking about the Unsayable Thing.

* * * * * * * *

Andre from Midnight’s Edge reports on what he’s hearing — that her husband Frank Marshall had a bad weekend due to the South Park expose, because Kaffeine Kennedy is prone to rages and when she rages she lashes out at the people close to her.

Tom says he knows she’s pissed because he’s had her usual twitter minions attacking him all week.

Midnight’s Edge says that Gina Carano is tipping her friends that there’s going to be another shoe dropping about Kaffeine Kennedy and/or Iger and/or Disney shortly.

Good.

Burn it all to the ground.