DAVID HARSANYI: Liberal Jews Have No Reason To Be Surprised By Progressive Antisemitism.

In the Los Angeles Times, Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley Law School, tells us “nothing” has prepared him for the prevalence of antisemitism on campus.

Nothing?

Not even the “Jew-free” zones students set up at Berkeley last year? Not the 11 student groups that promised to exclude any “Zionist” (wink, wink) speakers on campus? Not the Jewish students who complained they didn’t feel welcome on campus? Not last month’s appearance of communist PLO-loving progressive heroine Angela Davis, who once argued that Jewish prisoners of conscience in the Soviet Union deserved what they got?

In a recent Wall Street Journal piece, Steven Davidoff Solomon, a law professor at Berkeley, implores firms not to hire his own students because they have become a clique who “advocate hate and practice discrimination.” This trend did not start yesterday.

Chemerinsky is now traumatized that some Jew-hating Berkeley student asked him “to get rid of the Zionists” so she could feel safe. He’s unhappy that he’s been accused of participating in “a Zionist conspiracy.” And, after 70 years of supernatural cluelessness, the dean of a prestigious law school has apparently figured out that “Zionist” is just a codeword for “Jew.”