VICTORIA TAFT: Dirty Jill.

“You gotta run. Because there’s so much at stake,” Jill Biden claims she urged her shuffling, addled husband before he undertook his 2020 basement campaign for president. Joe Biden, like the entire country, economy, and everything he touches, has gotten worse every day of his term of office. And it’s for this reason that the woman fawned over as a “joy multiplier” is now looked on with suspicion. She’s the reason he’s one of the worst presidents the United States has ever produced because Mrs. Biden and the Obama holdovers got him there. Americans are beginning to think that Joe’s smiling, 72-year-old presidential arm candy didn’t have the country’s needs at heart when she told her husband, “You gotta run.” It’s in that way she reminds Americans of Hillary Clinton.

Call her Jillary.

The reasonable criticism goes that any person who pushes their mentally incapable husband to become president is naturally a bad person committing an act of elder abuse, but Jill Biden’s happy warrior-like smiles may hide something even more sinister. Could Jillary be the force behind the so-called Biden Crime Family?