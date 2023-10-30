THE ISSUE IS NOT THE ISSUE:

Ever since David Horowitz broke from the radical left back in the 1980s, he has been trying to warn conservatives that they don’t really understand the core principle of the left, and the depths of the left’s power-mad depravity. Conservatives too often think that the Israel-Palestine conflict, or civil rights, crime, income inequality, transgender ideology, climate change, etc, etc., are discrete issues to be argued against the left with reason and facts. To which Horowitz replies: The issue is not the issue—the issue is revolution! (And a key corollary is: the more violent, the better. Hence the approval and celebration of Hamas on October 7.)

The aftermath of October 7 ought to have revealed this truth more vividly than any event of the last 50 years. October 7 provided the spark for massive pro-Hamas demonstrations throughout the world and especially on college campuses. It is legitimized and brought out of the shadows the anti-Semitism long latent on the left, just waiting for a catalyst to organize spontaneously to vent their rage and hate. But it represents more than this.