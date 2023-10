SUSTAINABILITY: Treasury to borrow $776 billion in the final three months of the year. “The borrowing level appeared to be somewhat below Wall Street expectations — strategists at JPMorgan Chase said they expected the announcement to be around $800 billion.”

Before you decide that’s good news, there’s this: “The Monday announcement comes 10 days after the government said the fiscal 2023 budget deficit would be about $1.7 trillion. That was an increase of some $320 billion from the prior year.”