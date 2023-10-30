BARBARISM? NAH, JUST “FREEDOM FIGHTERS”, RIGHT? This is some shameless sh*t right here. “Remains of young woman kidnapped at Gaza music festival, paraded through streets reported found” reports Just The News. Paraded through the streets. Let that sink in for a bit.

Shamefully, editors at most news organizations will not say anything that might tarnish the image of “brave freedom fighters throwing off the yokes of colonialism.”

As of 5PM Monday, no mention of this at all in:

The New York Times

The Washington Post

CBS, NBC, ABC

National Public Radio

The Detroit News

The Guardian (UK) acknowledges the positive identification of the girl’s body, but doesn’t mention these animals parading her body through the streets.

OK, at this point I shouldn’t be surprised, but that does not derogate my justifiable anger.

Even Cheese would say it.