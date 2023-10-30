PAULA BOLYARD: We’re Locked and Loaded for 2024.

If you’re a regular PJ Media reader, you’ve no doubt already noticed that we’ve made some significant changes to the site today, starting with our color scheme. The teal is gone, replaced by our new patriotic colors, which are more in line with the other sites in the Townhall Media family.

But the changes are more than skin deep. Based on reader feedback, we’ve added a new “Columns” feature to the homepage that will be updated every time a new piece is posted in that section. You’ll now be able to see at a glance when your favorite writers have a new column up.

We’ve also made it easier to find members-only VIP content on the homepage, and you can now quickly see which articles are trending.