BOUGHT AND PAID FOR: Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding.

“In recent years, Qatar have been the largest investor in universities,” Dr. Bard’s report reads. “It, too, has an image problem as a funder and supporter of terrorist groups – Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood – and the home of the rabidly anti-Israel anti-American Al Jazeera television network.”

Dr. Brad also notes that since 1976, Arab governments and individuals have been providing American universities with hundreds of grants to create chairs and centers in Middle Eastern and Islamic studies.

Student groups at major gift recipients have come out against Israel in droves since the start of the latest Israel-Palestine conflict—beginning with the Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.

According to Dr. Brad’s report, Cornell is the single largest recipient of Arab funding with over $1.5 billion gifted between 127 gifts or contracts. Qatar also signed contracts with Cornell for six years prior to 2020 for the strange amount of $99,999,999.