#FIGHTFOR15: White Castle’s Robotic Chefs Usher in a New Era for Fast Food.

White Castle has teamed up with Miso Robotics to deploy “Flippy 2,” an advanced kitchen robot, across various locations. This move comes after a successful pilot with the original “Flippy” robot in Chicago, marking a significant step in automating fast food’s most repetitive tasks.

The adoption of “Flippy 2” is not just about novelty; it’s a strategic response to ongoing labor challenges and the need to enhance service efficiency. The robot doesn’t tire, doesn’t need a break, and is consistent, addressing several industry pain points. It has notably improved kitchen workflows, allowing human coworkers to engage more personally with customers, ensuring a dining experience that’s not only quick but also more human.