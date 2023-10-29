RUSSIA: Mobs In Russia Yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ Hunt Down Jews, Storm Airport After Flight From Israel Arrives.

The North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan is a majority-Muslim region in southwest Russia that borders Azerbaijan and Georgia. It is an autonomous republic within the Russian Federation.

“In Muslim areas of Russia’s north Caucasus, mobs raid hotels looking for Jews after rumors spread that some Israelis had moved there to flee the war,” said Yaroslav Trofimov, chief foreign affairs correspondent of The Wall Street Journal. “This video is from Dagestan, but similar incidents happened in Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia.”

Trofimov highlighted signs that were seen in the region that said: “Entry to citizens of Israel (Jews) strictly forbidden.”

“A Jewish cultural center under construction in Nalchik, Kabardino-Balkaria region of Russia, went up in flames,” Trofimov added. “‘Death to Yahoods (Jews),’ the graffiti says. Northern Caucasus has its own autochthonous Jewish community that lives [sic] there for millennia.”