LITTLE WARS AND BIG BIG WARS: America Faces Multi-Front Proxy Warfare

Defeat in detail, a classic military stratagem, occurs when a comparatively weaker combatant secures victory over a more powerful opponent through the piecemeal destruction of the stronger force. The weaker combatant never lets the stronger adversary bring all of its power to bear.

Bit by bit the piecemeal attrition degrades the strong to the point the once-powerful retreats.