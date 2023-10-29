CAMPUS INQUISITORS: Harvard’s Double Standard for Free Speech. At the university, you’re free to excuse Hamas’ atrocities and put up murals in Harvard Yard slurring Jews. The Crimson student newspaper will defend your First Amendment rights, and professors will even argue that you deserve to be exempt from criticism. But don’t dare to offend progressives with your research findings, political views or even isolated comments in an interview or blog post.

After the backlash against student groups who blamed Israel for Hamas’ terrorism, the school’s president, Claudine Gay, proclaimed that Harvard protects free speech and academic freedom. Tell that to the scholars with unpopular views who have been denounced, investigated, disinvited, or punished by her and other administrators, and who have endured the Crimson’s outrageous campaigns to slander, silence, sanction, and banish them. My City Journal article details how hard Harvard has been working to earn its ranking from FIRE as America’s worst campus for free speech.