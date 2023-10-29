MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT: ‘Hostile architecture’ vs. beautification: Sidewalk planters are flashpoint in homelessness crisis.
Outside the City Hope Cafe in San Francisco stand two new large, gleaming metal tubs filled with hundreds of pounds of soil. Installed on the sidewalk last week, the planters will add a touch of greenery to the cafe that serves homeless people for free in the gritty Tenderloin neighborhood.
But the cafe’s operator, the Rev. Paul Trudeau, acknowledges that their purpose is also functional — a tactic that a recent Chronicle block-by-block survey showed is often resorted to by San Francisco residents and businesses to deter encampments on the sidewalks around them after the city proved unable to provide long-term solutions.