At City Hope, an encampment where screaming matches and fights frequently broke out, including one where a person was arrested for beating another with a hammer, has been blocking the front of the cafe for months, Trudeau said — and despite near-daily calls to 911, the campers repeatedly returned.

So he put in the planters.

“We love our community, and we love the people who walk through our doors,” Trudeau said. “But you can’t get in our doors if you can’t get down the sidewalks.”

As San Francisco continues to grapple with its homelessness crisis, sidewalk planters have proliferated, becoming the latest flash point in the debate over what to do about the thousands of people who live on the city’s streets.