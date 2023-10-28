October 28, 2023

WATCH: Turkish Pro-Hamas Protesters Get a Brutal Lesson in Not Playing With Fireworks.

“Looks like that guy’s new nickname is going to be ‘Stubby’ because I’m pretty sure he just lost every single one of his fingers. If I believed in Karma, I’d say that was a pretty clear case of it.”

Posted at 5:50 pm by Ed Driscoll