I GUESS SOME PEOPLE DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW RIDUCLOUS THEY SOUND:
Well, we certainly don’t want “violence and extremism” to break out among Palestinians. That might lead to decades of terrorist violence, and the rejection of peace offers. Oh, wait.
