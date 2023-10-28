JON GABRIEL: Here we go again, shrugging off the warning signs of antisemitism and what comes next.
Eighty years ago, antisemites wanted Jews out of Europe. Today, they want them out of Israel. Only the outfits have changed, replacing brown shirts with black masks.
Yes, once again, Antifa is looking quite Fa these days:
The ones calling everyone Nazis & fascists are the Nazis & fascists cheering on the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. We did try to warn you about Antifa… https://t.co/QTwBt76h4i
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 28, 2023