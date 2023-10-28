October 28, 2023

JON GABRIEL: Here we go again, shrugging off the warning signs of antisemitism and what comes next.

Eighty years ago, antisemites wanted Jews out of Europe. Today, they want them out of Israel. Only the outfits have changed, replacing brown shirts with black masks.

Yes, once again, Antifa is looking quite Fa these days:

Posted at 12:14 pm by Ed Driscoll