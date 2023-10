PALLYWOOD NEEDS A BIGGER CAST OF EXTRAS:

The crisis actor has appeared in various propaganda videos for the terror group. pic.twitter.com/6kZ7BYsEJ6

He's revived! The actor paid by Hamas, who almost died yesterday in the hospital in Gaza, today praises Allah in the street. An endless soap opera. pic.twitter.com/FokgHi3kFI

— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 26, 2023