STILL NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME: Colorado district to rely on diesel buses for challenging routes green buses can’t handle. “Diesel school buses are essential for mountain routes due to their robust performance in challenging terrains. These routes often have steep inclines, variable weather conditions, and remote locations, making diesel buses a practical choice.”
