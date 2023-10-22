THIS IS CNN: CNN Tries to Explain What’s Going on in Israel, but There’s a Slight Problem With That Map.

We’ve seen a lot of bad reporting when it comes to the Israel-Hamas war so far.

We saw it particularly when it came to the Gaza hospital explosion. A lot of the media just reported what Hamas told them uncritically, and without knowing the facts. Even when an IDF spokesperson called the BBC out on its reporting about the hospital incident after more evidence came out and showed it wasn’t an Israeli airstrike, the BBC host wouldn’t take responsibility for what they had done. That was symbolic of media in general, which varied from not correcting their false reporting to stealth editing after they were called out on it.

Is it any wonder Americans so distrust media now with examples like that? The hospital incident was only the latest in a long history of problematic media reporting. When they wouldn’t even check facts before running with the story, as you saw in that case, you know there’s a problem with basic journalism.

But CNN somehow managed to be even more incompetent, on Sunday during its reporting, and in a way that many people immediately picked up on.

Here’s the map they threw up on the screen as they were talking about aid to Gaza.