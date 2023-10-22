ASHLEY MCCULLY: The Silent Death Toll in Israel.

Natanel died living his dream: defending Israel as an IDF soldier. He was only 20 years old.

The youngest of five children, Natanel, or Nat as his family called him, moved from London to Tel Aviv when he was 18, just old enough to volunteer in the Israeli Defense Force. Nat embodied the Spirit of the IDF: Patriotism, commitment, and devotion to the State of Israel—a democratic state that is the national home of the Jewish people—and to its citizens and residents.

Israel’s national airline, El Al, maintains the same spirit. It is one of the only airlines continuing routes in and out of the country, delivering tens of thousands of people to defend their homeland with Nat and his comrades.