DAVID THOMSPON: Broadcasting An Attitude.
And then acting all surprised. Via the comments, a conundrum for our times:
Hire or fire? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6RdKKS4heF
— 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) October 21, 2023
In the comments, Jen replies,
Never mind the ‘f*ggot’ necklace, the bullring might as well say MASSIVE LIABILITY, DO NOT EMPLOY.
The above does seem to be yet another variation of, “I’ve chosen to send a round-the-clock provocative, anti-social message. Why are people noticing my round-the-clock provocative anti-social message?”
As always, life imitates Gary Larson’s classic The Far Side cartoon: