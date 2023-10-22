DAVID THOMSPON: Broadcasting An Attitude.

And then acting all surprised. Via the comments, a conundrum for our times :

In the comments, Jen replies,

Never mind the ‘f*ggot’ necklace, the bullring might as well say MASSIVE LIABILITY, DO NOT EMPLOY.

The above does seem to be yet another variation of, “I’ve chosen to send a round-the-clock provocative, anti-social message. Why are people noticing my round-the-clock provocative anti-social message?”