AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Nine Signs You Might Actually Be The Bad Guy.
7. You have a heavy machine gun mounted in the bed of your 1994 Toyota pickup truck: Unless you live in Kentucky, this is a red flag.
Analysis: True.
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Nine Signs You Might Actually Be The Bad Guy.
7. You have a heavy machine gun mounted in the bed of your 1994 Toyota pickup truck: Unless you live in Kentucky, this is a red flag.
Analysis: True.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.