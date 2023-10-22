JOHN NOLTE: Taylor Swift Humiliates Hollywood Again — Trounces Leo’s ‘Flower Moon.’

In its second weekend Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour grossed another $32 million, humiliating Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which debuted to just $22 million.

Why is this important?

Here’s why…

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was produced by … Taylor Swift and her team. It was also distributed by … Taylor Swift and her team. Swift Inc. froze Hollywood out and went straight to the theater chains. The result has been a box office triumph. In its first weekend, The Eras Tour grossed $93 million domestic and $124 million worldwide. After only three days, Swift already had the highest-grossing concert film in history. Moreover, she enjoyed the second biggest October opening weekend ever. Only Joker (2019) topped her, and…

Hollywood had nothing to do with any of it.

Hollywood did not make one penny off of it.

And…

This so terrifies Hollywood that Hollywood’s palace guards at the far-left Hollywood Reporter spent 1,500 words last week spinning Swift’s box office triumph into a mistake. And what was the mistake? She didn’t distribute The Eras Tour through the same studios that advertise at the far-left Hollywood Reporter.