21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Darren Aronofsky Says it Takes 12 People to Use the 18K Sphere Camera.

The music and entertainment arena Sphere opened in September in Las Vegas and the striking venue is the largest spherical building in the world. It features the world’s biggest and highest-resolution screens and its content is captured using a state-of-the-art 18K cinema camera.

Acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky used the remarkable camera to create his new movie, Postcard From Earth, which is now playing at Sphere. As Screen Rant describes, Aronofsky’s new film is a “technical marvel.”

In a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Aronofsky discussed Postcard From Earth, including some remarkable behind-the-scenes information. Among the fascinating details Aronofsky discusses is that the 18K camera he used requires about a dozen people to operate, including moving it and keeping it from overheating.