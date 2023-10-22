MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT: Even For San Francisco, This Story Is Almost Too Bizarre to Believe.

We all know that San Francisco has a terrible, awful, horrible, homeless problem with homeless people sleeping everywhere. One homeless man set up camp across from a Catholic grade school. It would have been a curiosity except for the signs he hung outside of his tent. “Free fentanyl 4 new users” and “Meth for stolen items.”

WARNING: Explicit and potentially upsetting content A San Francisco man who camped across the street from a school displaying sign offering "free fentanyl for new users," and who has a previous pedophile conviction has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/gmzGcL3azr — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) October 20, 2023

It’s the failed city of San Francisco in 2023, so of course, it’s totally believable.