October 22, 2023

MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT: Even For San Francisco, This Story Is Almost Too Bizarre to Believe.

We all know that San Francisco has a terrible, awful, horrible, homeless problem with homeless people sleeping everywhere. One homeless man set up camp across from a Catholic grade school. It would have been a curiosity except for the signs he hung outside of his tent.

“Free fentanyl 4 new users” and “Meth for stolen items.”

It’s the failed city of San Francisco in 2023, so of course, it’s totally believable.

Posted at 8:14 am by Ed Driscoll