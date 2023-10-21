NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee Allegedly Caught Berating Staff: ‘Two G**d*** Big A** F***ing Idiots.’

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) was allegedly caught on a secret recording obtained by Current Revolt berating her staffers with vulgar language.

The recording comes as Jackson, who has long been considered one of the worst people to work for in Congress, launched a campaign to become the next mayor of Houston.

Lee was allegedly berating her staff over a scheduling issue and the fact that the staffer did not know the exact date that she wanted to know.

The staffer said that he didn’t know the date because another staffer named Jerome had the paper with the date on it.